McQUILLER - William, Jr.
Age 87, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Mr. McQuiller is survived by his wife of 66 years, Juanita; four sons, Derek, Jami, Shawn (Gwen), Turan; his daughter, Dionne (Andre); and loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Essie and 12 siblings. Mr. McQuiller was a wonderful and kind man. He was deeply loved by his family and many friends. He will be so dearly missed. Private funeral arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com