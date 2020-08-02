William PROVOST

PROVOST - William
July 29, 2020. Loving Husband of Laura (nee Haag); cherished father of Marion (Joseph Clem) Piciullo, William J. (Marcia), Thomas P. (Ebru) Provost; beloved grandfather to Grace, Hanna, Nicholas, Caroline, Samuel, Benjamin and great-grand father of three boys; brother of Mary (Thomas) Hennessy, Katherine (Francis) Marmion, John (Shawn) and the late James Provost. A Memorial Service will be announced in the future. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com