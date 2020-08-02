1/
William PROVOST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PROVOST - William
July 29, 2020. Loving Husband of Laura (nee Haag); cherished father of Marion (Joseph Clem) Piciullo, William J. (Marcia), Thomas P. (Ebru) Provost; beloved grandfather to Grace, Hanna, Nicholas, Caroline, Samuel, Benjamin and great-grand father of three boys; brother of Mary (Thomas) Hennessy, Katherine (Francis) Marmion, John (Shawn) and the late James Provost. A Memorial Service will be announced in the future. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved