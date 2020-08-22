1/
William R. HULME
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hulme - William R.
Died suddenly on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Sun City Center, Florida. Surviving is his wife of fifty years, Janet Hulme, brothers Francis (Carol) and Paul (Sharon) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother, Thomas Hulme. He retired from the Buffalo School System in 1996. He will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery, FL, at a later date. Those wishing, may contribute to Special Olympics Florida, P.O. Box 120128, Clermont, FL 34712-0128. Arrangements by SUN CITY CENTER FUNERAL HOME, 813-634-9900.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sun City Center Funeral Home - Sun City Center
1851 Rickenbacker Drive
Sun City Center, FL 33573
(813) 634-9900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sun City Center Funeral Home - Sun City Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved