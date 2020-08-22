Hulme - William R.
Died suddenly on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Sun City Center, Florida. Surviving is his wife of fifty years, Janet Hulme, brothers Francis (Carol) and Paul (Sharon) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother, Thomas Hulme. He retired from the Buffalo School System in 1996. He will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery, FL, at a later date. Those wishing, may contribute to Special Olympics
Florida, P.O. Box 120128, Clermont, FL 34712-0128. Arrangements by SUN CITY CENTER FUNERAL HOME, 813-634-9900.