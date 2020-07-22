Pratt - William R.
Of Franklinville, NY. Loving husband, father and opa. Passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home. William was born May 7, 1934, to Willard and Leah E. Edwards Pratt. On October 5, 1959, in Arkansas, he married his wife of 60 years, the love of his life, Elisabeth Bastian, who survives. William was a graduate of Buffalo Tech. He served in the US Air Force from September 7, 1956, to September 6, 1960. William began working for General Electric for 9 years until it closed, and then he began working for Motorola in Arcade. He then worked at Prestolite from 1972 until he retired in 1999. William was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Arcade. William enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, cars, boats, aircrafts, and country music, but most of all he truly loved spending time with his grandchildren. Along with his loving wife, Elisabeth, William is survived by three children, Bonnie E. Pratt of Queens, Steven F. (Cyndi) Pratt of Chaffee, and Christine (Frank) Fernandez of Peoria; five grandchildren, Elisabeth (Ryan) VanLew, Seth Fernandez, Olivia Pratt, Wyatt Fernandez, and Gabriell Fernandez; two siblings, Louise Pratt of East Aurora and Douglas Pratt of Arvada, CO; and many nieces and nephews. William was predeceased by his parents, Willard and Leah Pratt; and a brother, Laddie Pratt. A Service will be held in the future at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the LETRO-McINTOSH-SPINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 646 East State Street, Olean. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Kingdom Hall, P.O. Box 251, Arcade, New York 14009. Condolences at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com