William SHANE
SHANE - William
Of Buffalo, after a long illness, entered into rest July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly (nee King); devoted father of Maurice Sr. (Glynnis) and Sarita; cherished grandfather of Maurice Jr. and Miles William. Relatives and friends may visit Prayer Tower Cathedral C.O.G.I.C., 1075 Kensington Ave., Buffalo, on Monday at 11 AM-12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Shane was a retired General Motors employee. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Due to the current NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Prayer Tower Cathedral C.O.G.I.C.
JUL
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Prayer Tower Cathedral C.O.G.I.C.
