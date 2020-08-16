1/1
William T. KUSCHKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KUSCHKE - William T.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on August 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Noel (nee Newton) Kuschke; former spouse of Carole (nee Brust); dedicated father of William (Sheila), Karen (Jim) Bauer, Kenneth (Mary), Kimberly (Bruce Beck), Kathy and the late Keith; adored grandfather of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, along with many step-children and step-grandchildren; dear brother of Barry and the late Elinor Morris, Robert, Chris, Charles and Beverly Billings. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday, from 4-8 PM. A private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday morning. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Bill's memory can be made to the Erie County SPCA. Pursuant to NYS Guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed. Face mask and social distancing will be enforced. Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lombardo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 837-7100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lombardo Funeral Home Northtowns Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 16, 2020
TO ALL BILLS FAMILY AND HIS MANY FRIENDS HE WAS A GREAT FRIEND OF MINE FOR OVER 65 YEARS MANY GREAT MEMORIES MY DEEPEST REGRET I DIDN"T GET TO SEE HIM DEEPEST SYMPATHIES
PAT Fruehan
August 16, 2020
TO BILL'S FAMILY AND FRIENDS,
PLEASE ACCEPT MY DEEPEST SYMPATHIES. MY MEMORIES OF BILL AND HIS FAMILY GO WAY BACK TO OUR DAYS IN THE HILL SECTION OF SCRANTON.
DAVID KAETZEL
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved