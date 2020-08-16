KUSCHKE - William T.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on August 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Noel (nee Newton) Kuschke; former spouse of Carole (nee Brust); dedicated father of William (Sheila), Karen (Jim) Bauer, Kenneth (Mary), Kimberly (Bruce Beck), Kathy and the late Keith; adored grandfather of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, along with many step-children and step-grandchildren; dear brother of Barry and the late Elinor Morris, Robert, Chris, Charles and Beverly Billings. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday, from 4-8 PM. A private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday morning. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Bill's memory can be made to the Erie County SPCA. Pursuant to NYS Guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed. Face mask and social distancing will be enforced. Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com