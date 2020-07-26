McKIBBEN - William T. "Bill"
Of Grand Island, NY, July 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn A. (Aylor) McKibben; dearest father of W. Mark (Carol) McKibben, Tracy M. (Kevin) LeBlanc and Robert L. McKibben; step-father of Catherine and Carolyn DeLorenzo; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. McKibben was a US Army veteran of the Korean War, was inducted in the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005 and active in many community organizations. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com