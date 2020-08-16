1/1
William T. "Bill" SCHOOLEY
SCHOOLEY - William T.
"Mr. Bill"
Of Boston, NY, entered into rest, August 12, 2020. Beloved husband of 48 years, to Linda (nee Baker) Schooley; devoted father of Daniel (Randi) Schooley and Steven Schooley; cherished grandfather of Trinity, Lilyan and Tristan; loving son of the late Daniel and Catherine Schooley; dear brother of Mary (Don) Bish and the late Daniel Schooley; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Monday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Inurnment St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Hamburg, NY. Mr. Schooley served in the US Army. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Mr. Bill was self-employed at Schooley Trucking for 54 years. During his retirement, he worked as a bus aid for Fisher Bus Company. He was most known for his story-telling and some parts of his stories were true. Arrangements made by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
