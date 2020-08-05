1/1
Wladyslawa (Surman) Popadziuk
Popadziuk - Wladyslawa
(nee Surman)
August 3, 2020; beloved wife of the late Jan Popadziuk; devoted mother of Krystyna (Andrzej) Orzechowski, Chet (Kelly) Popadziuk, Alexa Ragudos, and
Andrew Popadziuk; loving grandmother of Robert Orzechowski, Joanna (Paul) Zielinski, Mark (Candice) Orzechowski,
Orlando (Ashley) Ragudos, Mitchell, Kyle, and Tristan Popadziuk; great-grandmother of Joshua, Jacob,Victoria, Isabelle, Fiona, Emmett, and Cora; also survived by family in Poland. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2005 Clinton Street (corner South Ogden) Thursday, from 5 - 8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Please share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY 14206
(716) 825-7777
