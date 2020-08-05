Popadziuk - Wladyslawa
(nee Surman)
August 3, 2020; beloved wife of the late Jan Popadziuk; devoted mother of Krystyna (Andrzej) Orzechowski, Chet (Kelly) Popadziuk, Alexa Ragudos, and
Andrew Popadziuk; loving grandmother of Robert Orzechowski, Joanna (Paul) Zielinski, Mark (Candice) Orzechowski,
Orlando (Ashley) Ragudos, Mitchell, Kyle, and Tristan Popadziuk; great-grandmother of Joshua, Jacob,Victoria, Isabelle, Fiona, Emmett, and Cora; also survived by family in Poland. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2005 Clinton Street (corner South Ogden) Thursday, from 5 - 8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Please share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com