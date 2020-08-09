1/
Wolf TOMBAK
TOMBAK - Wolf
August 1, 2020- Holocaust Survivor at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Natalie Tombak and the late Betty Tombak; father of Brian, Alan and Howard (Danielle) Tombak; step-father of Mimi (Drew) Shapiro and Wendy (Gary) Potter; grandfather of Avi and Natalie Tombak and Ilana and Renee Shapiro; brother-in-law of David (Bonnie) Lilien of Toronto; uncle of Amy (Atiq) Kamel and Tamara Lilien; great-uncle of Josephine Kamel. Funeral Services were held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Wolf's memory to a charity of your choice. Please share Family guest book available online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com Arrangements were made by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
