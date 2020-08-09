Wolf TOMBAK

TOMBAK - Wolf
August 1, 2020- Holocaust Survivor at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Natalie Tombak and the late Betty Tombak; father of Brian, Alan and Howard (Danielle) Tombak; step-father of Mimi (Drew) Shapiro and Wendy (Gary) Potter; grandfather of Avi and Natalie Tombak and Ilana and Renee Shapiro; brother-in-law of David (Bonnie) Lilien of Toronto; uncle of Amy (Atiq) Kamel and Tamara Lilien; great-uncle of Josephine Kamel. Funeral Services were held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Wolf's memory to a charity of your choice
. Please share Family guest book available online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Arrangements were made by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.