ALi - Yayha A.
Of Buffalo, age 61, passed away on August 1, 2020. Devoted father of Shemisa (Fatah Abdella) Ali, Zahara (Daniel) Torres, and Aminah Banks; cherished grandfather of Libya, Pharaoh, Zachary, Sofia, and Azir. Yayha worked as a car mechanic for over 30 years and served his community in various ways. He will be remembered for his charisma, good humor, and kind heart. Private service. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com