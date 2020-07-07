1/1
Rev. Youssef F. KHOURY
KHOURY - Rev. Youssef F.
Of Cheektowaga, and formerly of Lebanon, entered into rest on July 5, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Katour (nee Shehadi) Khoury; devoted father of Henri (Hannah) Khoury, Sheeman (Assad) Aboudib, Rodrick Khoury, Fouad Khoury, Adla (Antoine) Ibrahim, Alissar (Tony) Rahi and Nila Khoury; cherished grandfather of 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Fouad and Julia (nee Khalil) Khoury; dear brother of Shahida, Khalil and Hanna of Sydney, Australia and the late Nayef, Georgette and Daoud; also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends in the US, Lebanon and Australia. Relatives and friends may visit St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, on Tuesday, (July 7, 2020) from 3-8pm, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at 10am. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be given to the Khoury family which will be used to help sick and needy people in Fr. Khoury's hometown village of Mazraat Toufah, Lebanon. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 7, 2020.
