PELLETTERIE - Yvonne K.
June 1, 2020 age 59, beloved daughter of the late Nicholas J. and Noreen F. (nee Simmons) Pelletterie; dear sister of Susan M. Pelletterie, Patricia A. Bess and Michelle M. (Donald) Surdej; loving aunt of Amanda (Michael) Bennett, Anthony (Monique) Bess, Patrick (Alexandria Samit) Bess, Lauren Surdej and Kimberly (Paul O'Leary) Surdej; great-aunt of eleven great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 11th at 10 AM in Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY. Please assemble at church, be mindful a mask will be needed, and to please observe proper social distancing. Yvonne was an active parishioner of Infant of Prague Church and served in the Choir, Altar and Rosary Society, Parish Life Committee and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Polish Falcons. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Yvonne's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com