INDEPENDENCE – Alberta Theresa Hanson, 73, of Independence, Iowa, entered into her eternal rest on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop with Father David Beckman officiating. Music will be provided by Ann Slattery and St. Pat's choir. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery south of Winthrop.



Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at Fawcett Funeral Home in Winthrop.



Alberta was born August 10, 1945, in Independence, the daughter of Herbert Jacob and Elizabeth Rosa O'Brien Weber. She attended school in Independence and graduated from St. John's High School.



She was united in marriage to Thomas Richard Hanson on June 12, 1965, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. To this union were born two daughters: Jane and Christine.



Alberta worked for Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for a number of years. The family lived in Independence, near Aurora, Iowa, then the Hanson family farm south of Winthrop. Recently, illness forced her to go to ABCM East in Independence.



Alberta enjoyed puzzles and needlepoint, and playing bingo and cards, but the best part was when she was winning.



Survivors include her two daughters: Jane (Mark) Leonard of Independence and Christine (Art Dorst) Huffaker of Medford, N.J.; three grandchildren: Daniel (Sarah) Leonard, Kelsey (Sean) Baragary, and Nathan Leonard; three great-grandchildren: Kaileigh Leonard, Mason Schilling, and Marshall Baragary; three brothers: Richard (Rosie) Weber, Marvin Weber, and William (Barb) Weber; three sisters: Marilyn (Kenny) Kerkove, Joyce (Dave) Streets, and Roszella Anderson; other relatives and friends.



The Fawcett Funeral Home and Cremation services of Winthrop is assisting the family with arrangements.

