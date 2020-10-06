INDEPENDENCE – Alfred G. Beatty, 88, of rural Independence died at his home on Monday October 5, 2020. A private family visitation was held on Wednesday, October 7, and a private family funeral service was held on Thursday, October 8, at White Funeral Home in Independence. Burial was in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence.
Mr. Beatty was born on March 19, 1932, in Buchanan County, Iowa, the son of Harold James and Ila Mae (Ritchie) Beatty. He graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1949. In 1950, he and the former Darlene Alice O'Brien were married in Independence.
Mr. Beatty worked for a time at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo and farmed. He was known as a carpenter and contractor.
Mr. Beatty is survived by Darlene, his wife of 70 years; three daughters, Debra (Donald) Magsamen, Vickie Jetmund, and Cheryl (Steve) Birchard, all of Independence; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marilyn Higdon of Independence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and four sisters.
