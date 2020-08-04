BRANDON – Alfred R. Lee, 89, of Brandon, formally of Otterville, died on Sunday August 2, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, with Rev. Robert Solon officiating at Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. Burial will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Garden in Hazelton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, at the Reiff Family Center.
In lieu of flowers, send memorials to Lamont American Legion, 610 Bush Street, Lamont, IA 50650 or Independence VFW, 128 3rd Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644.
Social distancing and facemasks will be encouraged when attending the visitation and funeral service.
Al was born on July 7, 1931, in Elk City, Kansas, the son of Rueben M. and Anna L. (James) Lee. He attended the Elk City Schools and went into the United States Army in 1948. He served with pride and was awarded the Purple Heart for being wounded during the Korean War. When he returned home in 1952, he met the love of his life, Fern Viola Leuhmann, and they were married on February 28, 1953, in Winona, Minnesota.
They made their home in Lewiston, Minnesota, where Al worked on a farm and for the Interstate Beverage Co. for a short time. In 1959, they moved to Woodridge, Illinois, where Al worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Fondell Company and was the fire chief of the Woodridge Volunteer Fire Department. In 1972, they purchased a farm north of Lamont, Iowa. They moved to Otterville in 1984, and Al continued working.
Al is survived by Fern Lee, his wife of 67 years, Brandon; a daughter, Laura Lee, Brandon; two sons Leslie (Jamie Mason) Lee, Otterville, and Lorne (Debra) Lee, Independence; a daughter-in-law, Charli Lee, Independence; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ron Earl Lee; two sisters, Edith Lee and Emma Lee; and a brother, Martin Lee.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com
and look under "Obituaries."