Alice M. (Shannon) Brown
1924 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Alice M. Brown, 96, of Waterloo, formally of Independence, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Ravenwood Care Center in Waterloo. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 8. Burial will be held at a later date. Friends may visit on Sunday from 11 a.m. until services begin.

Alice was born on May 27, 1924, in Fairbank, the daughter of Paul G. and Alta L. (Ohl) Shannon. She attended the Fairbank Schools through the 8th grade and began working as a waitress in Independence at Seelan and Howe's Cafe. On November 28, 1945, she married Burton R. Brown at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. Together, they farmed. In 1968, they moved to town.

She is survived by her children, Dale Brown, Independence, Burton D. Brown, Independence, and Susan (Aaron) Joens, Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Cecil Shannon (Janet Wissler), Oelwein, and Clarence (Alice) Shannon, Fairbank; two sisters, Joyce Leininger, Evansdale, and Helen Welsh, Brandon; and many nieces and nephews.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Richard Brown; two sisters, Virginia Lumsden and Betty Lenihan; five brothers, Marshall, Howard, Duane, Leroy, and Robert Shannon; and a great-grandchild.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."


Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reiff Family Center - Winthrop
224 220th Street West
Winthrop, IA 50682
(319) 334-2502
