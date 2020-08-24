1/1
Allen Benjamin Close
1939 - 2020
JESUP – Allen Benjamin Close, 81, of Wellman, Iowa, and formerly of Jesup, died of natural causes on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Parkview Manor, Wellman.

Funeral services were held beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, with Rev. John Hougen officiating. Burial was at the Littleton Cemetery, Littleton, Iowa, with military rites conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup and Bechter-Boies VFW Post #2440 of Independence. Public visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 24, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Masks and social distancing were required.

Allen was born May 8, 1939, at home in rural Buchanan County, Iowa, the son of Edwin Dennis Close and Ellen Marie (Phelps) Close. He attended country school and then served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Allen married Patricia Jones in 1969. They later divorced.

Allen retired from the military after more than 30 years of service and worked for the City of Jesup and IBP.

Allen was a member of the Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup and Bechter-Boies VFW Post #2440 of Independence.

He is survived by three sisters, Eileen Maines of Littleton, Dorothy Schroeder of Vinton, and Kate (Larry) Dickerson of The Villages, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Scott Close; five brothers, Walter Close, John Close, Glenn Close, Lloyd Close, and Richard Close; four sisters, Ellen Mae Close, Mary Hill Graves, Ann McKeeman, and Donna Hansen; one nephew, Kevin Close; and one niece, Shelley Ann Close.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
