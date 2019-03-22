Obituary

MONTI – Andrew "Andy" John Monaghan, 63, of Masonville, passed away on March 21, 2019, at Unity Point Hospice, St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Andy was born on January 31, 1956, in Independence to Louis and Marita (McElligott) Monaghan. He married Vicki Flannagan at St. Patrick's Church in Monti, on March 3, 1979. They have two children.

Andy is survived by his wife Vicki; both children; a sister, Mary Lou Thimmesch of Monticello; two sisters-in-law: Becky Monaghan and Jeanie (Robert) Craggs; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Flannagan (Shannon Fox).

He is preceded in death by parents Louis (1997), Marita (1996), brother Tom (1989), brother Michael (2017), mother-in-law Shirley Flannagan (2012), father-in-law Eugene Flannagan (2013).

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Monti with Father Ivan Nienhaus officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 28 at the Monti Community Center from 3 until 7 p.m. On Friday visitation will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Monti after 10 a.m.

The Fawcett Funeral Homes and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 30, 2019 Print | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Independence Bulletin-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close