MONTI – Andrew "Andy" John Monaghan, 63, of Masonville, passed away on March 21, 2019, at Unity Point Hospice, St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Andy was born on January 31, 1956, in Independence to Louis and Marita (McElligott) Monaghan. He married Vicki Flannagan at St. Patrick's Church in Monti, on March 3, 1979. They have two children.
Andy is survived by his wife Vicki; both children; a sister, Mary Lou Thimmesch of Monticello; two sisters-in-law: Becky Monaghan and Jeanie (Robert) Craggs; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Flannagan (Shannon Fox).
He is preceded in death by parents Louis (1997), Marita (1996), brother Tom (1989), brother Michael (2017), mother-in-law Shirley Flannagan (2012), father-in-law Eugene Flannagan (2013).
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Monti with Father Ivan Nienhaus officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 28 at the Monti Community Center from 3 until 7 p.m. On Friday visitation will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Monti after 10 a.m.
The Fawcett Funeral Homes and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 30, 2019