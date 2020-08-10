1/1
Ann Marie (Stiles) Stainbrook
1947 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Ann Marie Stainbrook, 73, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Unity Point – St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on August 13, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. David Beckman officiating. Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence is assisting the family.

Ann was born on January 6, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Mildred Stiles. She was a 1965 graduate of East High School in Waterloo. On December 20, 1966, she was united in marriage to Perle C. Stainbrook in Galena, Illinois. While Perle was serving in the U.S Army, they moved to Colorado for a few years. In 1968, they made their home in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where Ann worked at the Ramada Inn and the Western Home in Waterloo. In 1994, they built a home in rural Independence, and Ann spent 20 years as a librarian at the Winthrop Library.

She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and St. John Catholic Church in Independence.

She is survived by her husband, Perle; her son Clint (Kate) Stainbrook of Waterloo; her sisters, Peg (Danny) Weidman, Waterloo, and Bev Byford, Waterloo; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kirk Stainbrook; a sister, Pat Comer; and two brothers-in-law, Claude Byford and Ray Comer.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 10, 2020.
