WATERLOO – Anthony E. "Tony" Pint, 63, of Waterloo, Iowa, died on Thursday, August 6, peacefully at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, at St. Edwards Church with Father Scott Bullock officiating. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m.



Tony was born on December 3, 1956, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Laverne Pint and Patronilla (Gardner) Pint Yarrington. Tony graduated from high school in Independence.



On August 14, 2010, Tony was married Brenda (Miller) Pint of Waterloo. He is survived by mother Patronilla (Gardner) Pint Yarrington of Waterloo; his wife, Brenda (Miller) Pint; his two children, Scott Pint of Manhattan, Kansas, and Heidi (Pint) Wilson of Norfolk, Virginia; and his two stepchildren, Jason Miller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Tonya Miller of Waterloo. He is also survived by his 11 siblings: Larry (Candy), Jerry (Joy), Marge McKay, Marie (Steve) Forney, Monica (Richard) Schmitz, Joanne (Don) Corkery, Janice Estill, Vince (Teri), Paul, Marty (Dawn), and Andrew (Sarah) Yarrington. Tony also had two stepsisters, Cindy (Todd) Moline and Pam Yarrington. Additionally, Tony had numerous nieces and nephews and several grandchildren.



He was proceeded in death by his father, Laverne Pint, and his stepfather, Robert Yarrington.



Flowers and memorials may be sent to 1009 Grant Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50702.



