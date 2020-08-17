1/
Anthony E. "Tony" Pint
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO – Anthony E. "Tony" Pint, 63, of Waterloo, Iowa, died on Thursday, August 6, peacefully at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, at St. Edwards Church with Father Scott Bullock officiating. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m.

Tony was born on December 3, 1956, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Laverne Pint and Patronilla (Gardner) Pint Yarrington. Tony graduated from high school in Independence.

On August 14, 2010, Tony was married Brenda (Miller) Pint of Waterloo. He is survived by mother Patronilla (Gardner) Pint Yarrington of Waterloo; his wife, Brenda (Miller) Pint; his two children, Scott Pint of Manhattan, Kansas, and Heidi (Pint) Wilson of Norfolk, Virginia; and his two stepchildren, Jason Miller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Tonya Miller of Waterloo. He is also survived by his 11 siblings: Larry (Candy), Jerry (Joy), Marge McKay, Marie (Steve) Forney, Monica (Richard) Schmitz, Joanne (Don) Corkery, Janice Estill, Vince (Teri), Paul, Marty (Dawn), and Andrew (Sarah) Yarrington. Tony also had two stepsisters, Cindy (Todd) Moline and Pam Yarrington. Additionally, Tony had numerous nieces and nephews and several grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Laverne Pint, and his stepfather, Robert Yarrington.

Flowers and memorials may be sent to 1009 Grant Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50702.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved