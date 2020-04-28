|
INDEPENDENCE – Barbara J. Siggelkov, 84, of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence at a later date. White Funeral Home in Independence is in charge of arrangements. A memorial fund for Immanuel Lutheran Church has been established.
She was born on August 24, 1935, in Independence, the daughter of Amel Joseph and Anna Augusta (Schmidtkonz) Melvin.
Mrs. Siggelkov is survived by two daughters, Martha (Alfred) Heinze of Oelwein, Iowa, and Laura (Larry) Smith of Fayetteville, North Carolina; a son, David (Danielle) Siggelkov of Rockford, Illinois; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Walztoni of Independence; a brother, Pastor James (Sandy) Melvin of Janesville, Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews; and her neighbor, Christina Domeyer of Independence.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herschel Charles Siggelkov; two sons, James Siggelkov and Adam Siggelkov in infancy; a brother, William Melvin; and one grandson in infancy.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 28, 2020