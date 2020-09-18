INDEPENDENCE – Barbara J. Siggelkov, 84, of Independence died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. From 4 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, September 26, 2020, there will be a celebration of life potluck held at Third Ward Park in the southwest part of Independence. Meat will be provided. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
White Funeral Home in Independence is in charge of arrangements. A memorial fund for Immanuel Lutheran Church has been established.
Barbara J. Melvin was born on August 24, 1935, in Independence, the daughter of Amel Joseph and Anna Augusta (Schmidtkonz) Melvin. She graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1953, and later earned her LPN license. On September 15, 1962, Barbara and Herschel Charles Siggelkov were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. She was a homemaker, and later worked at Immanuel Lutheran as a secretary. She continued to volunteer at the church after retirement.
Mrs. Siggelkov is survived by two daughters, Martha (Alfred) Heinze of Oelwein, Iowa, and Laura (Larry) Smith of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one son, David (Danielle) Siggelkov of Rockford, Illinois; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Walztoni of Independence; one brother, Pastor James (Sandy) Melvin of Janesville, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2001; two sons, James Siggelkov and Adam Siggelkov in infancy; one brother, William Melvin; and one grandson in infancy.
