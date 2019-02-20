Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jo (Floyd) Yerkes. View Sign

INDEPENDENCE – Barbara Jo Yerkes, 57, of Independence, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.

Barb was born on January 29, 1962 in Vinton, the daughter of Curtis D. and Beverly J. (Rogers) Floyd. She attended the Vinton Community Schools, and later studied at Kirkwood Community College. On November 24, 1979 she married Scott Dean Yerkes in Garrison, and they made their home in Vinton. Barb moved to Brandon, after her husband death in 1991, and later moved to Independence, in 2001. She spent many years working at Walmart in Independence.

Barb is survived by her mother, Beverly J. Kenney, Vinton; her children: Shannon Yerkes, Waterloo, Nicole Yerkes, Independence, and Megan (Dan) Straw, Independence; her eight grandchildren; four brothers: Steven (Vicki) Floyd of Kellog, Gordon (Teresa) Floyd of Vinton, Jerry Kenney of Vinton, and John Kenney of Altoona; many nieces and nephews; and many other children that she took in throughout the years.

She is preceded in death by her father, Curtis Floyd; step-father Dean Kenney; and her husband Scott D. Yerkes.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 until 8 on Saturday February 23, 2019 at the American Legion Hall in Independence.

