Barbara Josephine (Higgins) Zimpfer
1935 - 2020
VINTON – Barbara Josephine (Higgins) Zimpfer, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Private family graveside services will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Independence.

Barbara was born on April 10, 1935, in Independence, the daughter of Leo and Luella (Brannon) Higgins. She graduated from Independence St. John's Catholic High School. On April 28, 1956, she married Bernard "Ed" Zimpfer at St. John Catholic Church in Independence. The couple later divorced.

Barbara worked as a legal secretary for the Fischer Law Firm for more than 20 years. She also volunteered as the secretary for the Benton County Democrats. Barbara enjoyed bridge club and collected bells. She was an avid Hawkeye fan and was very proud of her Irish heritage.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Rick (Yvonne) Zimpfer of Vinton and Dennis (Sherry) Zimpfer of Iowa Falls; two grandchildren, Zachary (Brittany) Zimpfer and Ashley Zimpfer; a sister, Ann (Neal) Clausen; and three brothers, Gordon, David, and Bob (Sharon) Higgins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, "Ed"; her infant daughter, Beth; her sister, Joan (Kay) Flacher; and her sister-in-law, Connie Higgins.

The family would like to thank the Vinton Lutheran Home for the care they extended to Barbara over the past 15 years.

See online condolences at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
