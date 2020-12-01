1/1
Bernadine Mae (Trebon) Stanford
1926 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Bernadine Mae (Trebon) Stanford, 94, died on November 28, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family would gladly accept memorials that may be sent to Timothy Stanford, PO Box 112, Quasqueton, IA 52326.

The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bernadine was born to Elmer Frederick and Grace Joyce (Corrigan) Trebon on February 20, 1926. Bernadine grew up on the family farm north of Littleton, and attended the Littleton School. The family moved to Milwaukee, where Bernadine graduated from Kings High School. She worked in a munitions plant during World War II. Her parents moved back to Iowa, where they owned a café in Quasqueton. Working there with her parents, Bernadine met her husband-to-be, Donald Everett Stanford. They were married on September 30, 1947. They raised five children in Quasqueton, Donald's hometown.

Bernadine is survived by her children, Sandra Nelson, Timothy (Sheryl) Stanford, Beth (Thomas) Driscoll, Valerie Stanford, and William Stanford. All live in the Quasqueton area, except Beth resides in Rushford, Minnesota. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren

She is preceded in death by Donald, her husband of 64 years; a son-in-law, Cliff Nelson; and a sister, Audrey

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."



Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
