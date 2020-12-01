INDEPENDENCE – Bernadine Mae (Trebon) Stanford, 94, died on November 28, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family would gladly accept memorials that may be sent to Timothy Stanford, PO Box 112, Quasqueton, IA 52326.
Bernadine was born to Elmer Frederick and Grace Joyce (Corrigan) Trebon on February 20, 1926. Bernadine grew up on the family farm north of Littleton, and attended the Littleton School. The family moved to Milwaukee, where Bernadine graduated from Kings High School. She worked in a munitions plant during World War II. Her parents moved back to Iowa, where they owned a café in Quasqueton. Working there with her parents, Bernadine met her husband-to-be, Donald Everett Stanford. They were married on September 30, 1947. They raised five children in Quasqueton, Donald's hometown.
Bernadine is survived by her children, Sandra Nelson, Timothy (Sheryl) Stanford, Beth (Thomas) Driscoll, Valerie Stanford, and William Stanford. All live in the Quasqueton area, except Beth resides in Rushford, Minnesota. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren
She is preceded in death by Donald, her husband of 64 years; a son-in-law, Cliff Nelson; and a sister, Audrey
