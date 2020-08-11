INDEPENDENCE – Betsy A. Scheer, 61, of Independence passed away on July 29, 2020, at her rural home. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday August 15, 2020, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Betsy was born on December 7, 1958, in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Stanley and Delores (Qualley) Fretheim. She attended the Ridgeway schools and Cresco High School. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Nursing at Calmar College in Calmar, Iowa. On August 23, 1986, she married Terry G. Scheer in Ridgway, and they made their home in rural Independence. She worked as a Registered nurse at the Mental Health Institute in Independence until her retirement in 2015.
Betsy is survived by her parents, Stanley and Delores Fretheim of Ridgeway; her ex-husband, Terry Scheer of Independence; her sons, Jesse (Emily) Scheer of Shellsburg and Cody (Amy) Scheer of Independence; a stepdaughter, Heather (Jesse) Wildoner of Milsap, Texas; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two sisters, Lori (Gary) Kreiner of Cresco and Julie Fretheim of Eagan, Minnesota; two brothers, Michael (Darla) Fretheim of Burnsville, Minnesota, and Mark (Marie) Anderson of Oronoco; and many nieces and nephews.
Betsy is preceded in death by her daughter, Melinda Fretheim.
