Betty J. (Perry) Payne
1930 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Betty J. Payne, 90, of Independence died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at White Funeral Home in Independence with Larry Crow officiating and burial in Wilson Cemetery, Independence. Friends could call for visitation after 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

She was born on April 7, 1930, in Traer, Iowa, the daughter of Luther Lynn and Bessie June (Marovec) Perry. She graduated from high school in Quasqueton with the class of 1947. On June 6, 1948, she and George Grover Payne Jr. were married at her parents' home in Buchanan County, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Mrs. Payne was a former 4-H and Girl Scout leader, and a former member of the Quasqueton Garden Club. She was a Master Gardener, and judged at the Master flower shows. She was a member of the Independence Garden Club.

Mrs. Payne is survived by three daughters, Pamela (Ronald) Greathouse of Washington, Iowa, Sandra Payne of Independence, and Amy (Daniel) Johnson of St. Charles, Iowa; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Loretto Perry of Hazleton.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Luther Perry and Laverne Perry.

Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
