WINTHROP – Betty Gaffney, 95, of Winthrop, Iowa, died on Wednesday afternoon, February 12, 2020, at Lexington Estate, Independence, Iowa. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop, with Rev. David Beckman and Deacon Tim Post officiating. Visitation is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. A parish scripture service is set for 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Winthrop.
Betty Jo Hickman was born on April 15, 1924, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Harry J. and Sara (Hamilton) Hickman. She graduated from Winthrop High School in the class of 1941. Following high school, Betty moved to Waterloo where she worked at John Deere.
Betty was united in marriage to Bertrand Louis "Jake" Gaffney on May 1, 1947, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop. Betty and Jake farmed southeast of Winthrop on the Gaffney family farm for many years.
She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and had formerly been active as a 4-H leader.
Betty is survived by her daughter Teri (Tom) Brickley of Cedar Rapids; a grandson; two great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Ann Klever of Cedar Rapids; a step-granddaughter; two step-great-grandsons; sister-in-law Ann Hickman of Independence; one niece; and two nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son Steve Gaffney; two brothers,
Robert Hickman and Don Hickman; two sisters, Margaret Lamson and Mary Jean Halford; and a niece.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Feb. 14, 2020