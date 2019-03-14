Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Ann (Armstrong) Knipfer. View Sign

JESUP – Beverly Ann Knipfer, wife of Barton Knipfer, entered into heaven on March 7, 2019, of stage 4 leukemia.

Beverly was born August 6, 1940, in Pryor, Oklahoma, the daughter of John Henry Armstrong and Doris (Oldaker) Armstrong. She graduated from Pryor High School with the class of 1958. She served in the US Army and then on January 7, 1960, she was united in marriage to Barton Robert Knipfer in Denver, Colorado. Beverly and Barton were married 59 years and 66 days.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup, and enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher, and Girl Scout Leader.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Barton, of Jesup; three sons: Gregory and family of LeMars, Randy and family of Monticello, Minnesota, and Cameron and family of Omaha, Nebraska; a daughter, Sondra and family of Purcellville, Virginia; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers: James Armstrong and Fred Armstrong both of Pryor, Oklahoma; and one sister, Sondra Hyslope of Adair, Oklahoma.

Her parents; one sister; two brothers; and a half-brother preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family requests memorials in memory of Beverly be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

White Funeral Home od Jesup is assisting the family.



