Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fawcetts Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
(319) 935-3327
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann (Pech) Parker


1934 - 2019
Send Flowers
Beverly Ann (Pech) Parker Obituary
LAMONT – Beverly Ann (Pech) Parker, 84, of Lamont, Iowa, died on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Hospice Buchanan County Health Care Center in Independence, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont. Interment will be in Campton-Oak Hill Cemetery, Lamont. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont from 4 to 7 p.m.

Beverly Ann Pech was born December 25, 1934, in Buchanan County, Iowa, the daughter of William and Violet VanLaningham Pech. On May 10, 1953, Beverly was united in marriage to Robert Allen Parker at the Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont.

Survivors include her children, Robert (Kate) Parker of LaPorte City, Iowa, Jody (Marv) Lancaster of Lamont, Mark (Diane) Parker of Lamont, and Susan Gates of Yakima, Washington; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brother Bob (Judi) Pech of California.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Robert; and her brother, Billy Pech.

The Fawcett Funeral Homes and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Consolations may be left at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -