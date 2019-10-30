|
LAMONT – Beverly Ann (Pech) Parker, 84, of Lamont, Iowa, died on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Hospice Buchanan County Health Care Center in Independence, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont. Interment will be in Campton-Oak Hill Cemetery, Lamont. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont from 4 to 7 p.m.
Beverly Ann Pech was born December 25, 1934, in Buchanan County, Iowa, the daughter of William and Violet VanLaningham Pech. On May 10, 1953, Beverly was united in marriage to Robert Allen Parker at the Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont.
Survivors include her children, Robert (Kate) Parker of LaPorte City, Iowa, Jody (Marv) Lancaster of Lamont, Mark (Diane) Parker of Lamont, and Susan Gates of Yakima, Washington; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brother Bob (Judi) Pech of California.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Robert; and her brother, Billy Pech.
The Fawcett Funeral Homes and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Consolations may be left at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 30, 2019