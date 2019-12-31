Home

Fawcetts Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
(319) 935-3327
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Fawcetts Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Fawcetts Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Fawcetts Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
Brent LuVerne Hamilton


1946 - 2019
Brent LuVerne Hamilton Obituary
QUASQUETON – Brent LuVerne Hamilton, 73, formerly of Quasqueton, Iowa, entered into his eternal rest on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at ABCM East Care Center in Independence, Iowa. The family greeted friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at White Funeral Home in Quasqueton. The Hootenanny Jammers played prior to Brent's Celebration of Life service that morning. Pastor Howard Stiefel officiated and Terri Wunder provided guitar music. Burial followed immediately at Quasqueton Cemetery.

Born April 15, 1946, in Independence, Brent was the son of Everett L. and Winnie Suchodolski Hamilton. He lived almost his entire life in Quasqueton. Brent attended Quasqueton School and East Buchanan School in Winthrop, Iowa, graduating with the class of 1966. He earned his associate degree in communications media in 1989 from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He worked for a time at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids.

His father, Everett, was a talented musician who played the fiddle and taught Brent to play the guitar. They played and sang together at the annual Quasqueton Fish Fry as well as at dances and weddings. Brent was very active with the Hootenanny Jammers. He was a member of the Quasqueton Historical Society, where all memorials may be directed in his name.

Being a fun guy, Brent was very likeable, talkative, and friendly. He had a terrific smile and a positive personality. He listened, treated others with respect, and loved his music. His greatest joy in life was playing music for someone else's pleasure. Brent was raised in a good positive way with morals, values, and ethics. Our lives are richer for having known him.

Preceding him in death, were his parents. Survivors include his aunts Eunice Hamilton and Margaret (Hamilton) Beehner and many cousins and friends.

The Fawcett Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Winthrop assisted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019
