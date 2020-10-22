WINTHROP – Burton Robert "Bob" Cashner, 83, of Winthrop died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Independence. Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence, with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Bob was born on March 7, 1937, in Independence, the son of Benjamin S. and Vryna M. (Lynch) Cashner. He graduated from the Brandon High School, and went on to Kirkwood Community College. On July 25, 1965, he was united in marriage to Judy Kay Behrens at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence. The couple farmed near Winthrop, and he was employed at John Deere Company in Waterloo for 30 years prior to his retirement.
He served on the Buchanan County Senior Citizen Board.
Bob is survived by three children – Robert (Olivia) Cashner, Wilsall, Montana, Catharine Cashner, Cedar Rapids, and Benjamin (Angela) Cashner, Monticello; two grandchildren; and a sister, Susan Knott, Independence.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy, in 2012; a brother, Benjamin Cashner; and two sisters, Sylvia Milbach and Anita Webb.
Memorials may be sent to the Robert Cashner Family, %Reiff Family Center, 216 3rd Avenue SE, Independence, IA 50644.