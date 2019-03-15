Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. (Gosse) Hemsath. View Sign

INDEPENDENCE – Carol A. Hemsath, 83 years old, of Independence died on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. She was born on December 13, 1935, in Buchanan County, near Aurora, the daughter of William Julius and Mable Ida (Koob) Gosse. She graduated from high school in Dunkerton with the Class of 1954. On November 4, 1955, she and Donald William Hemsath were married at Bennington Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Mrs. Hemsath was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. For 50 years, she was a volunteer substitute cook at the Independence Senior Center in Independence.

Mrs. Hemsath is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald: two sons, Rick (Deb) Hemsath and Scott (Kathy) Hemsath, both of Rowley; and one daughter, Pam (Vince) O'Loughlin of Independence. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers: David Gosse and Dale Gosse.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. Burial will be in Rowley Cemetery in Rowley, at a later date. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be left at

400 First Street West

Independence , IA 50644

