BRANDON – Carol Rae Lappe, 70, of Brandon passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at her home. Services will be held at a later date, with burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Hazleton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to River Hills School in Cedar Falls.
Carol was born October 7, 1950, the daughter of Edwin and Delores Armstrong of Hazleton. She married John Edward Lappe on June 3, 1968. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Independence, and magna cum laude from the University of Northern Iowa with a B.A. in education. She taught full-time in Evansdale. After retiring, she spent five years working with adults and children with special needs.
She is survived by her husband, John E.; two sons, John G. Lappe of Waterloo and Marc (Jill) Lappe of Independence; and three granddaughters, Molly Lappe of Cedar Falls, Sara Lappe of Independence, and Mariah Lappe of St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gary.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at iowacremation.com
under "Obituaries."