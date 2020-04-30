|
|
INDEPENDENCE – Carroll George Conklin, 91, of Independence, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 27, 2020. Private family services will be held, and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Carroll was born on January 20, 1929, at the family home located on the curve near Winthrop, Iowa. He was the son of George and Alta (Deke) Conklin. Carroll graduated from Independence High School in 1948. He participated in football, basketball, and track. Carroll's football achievements included the All-WaMaC team, the Iowa Daily Press Association's all-state football team, and the Des Moines Register all-state team as a senior.
Carroll met the love of his life, Marian Alice Jackson, while in high school. They were married at the Little Brown Church on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950. Carroll and Marian were blessed to recently celebrate 70 years of marriage.
Carroll farmed east of town and painted for Conklin Decorating. After retiring in 1990, he worked part-time for "Pete" Peters and remodeled homes for many years.
Carroll was a member of First Presbyterian Church, and served for more than 10 years on the Buchanan County Conservation Board. He always wanted to own timberland, so planted more than 2,000 trees on his farm and created his own. Carroll could repair anything, spent time building and refinishing furniture, and had a passion for restoring antique cars.
Carroll was a devoted husband and family man. He spent countless hours planning holiday adventures and exciting outdoor activities for his children and grandchildren. Carroll was the master of games and riddles, with everyone wondering what he had planned for the next family escapade.
Carroll is survived by Marian, his wife of 70 years; five children, Julie (Mike) Rokes of Dike, Iowa, Gwen (Dean) Paulsen of Waverly, Iowa, Kirk (Luann) Conklin of Strawberry Point, Iowa, Craig (Deb) Conklin of Aiken, South Carolina, and Chris (Steve) Morine of Reinbeck, Iowa; six grandchildren, Jenny (Scott) Connolly, Matthew (Jenna) Rokes, Ali (Jake) Collins, Brad (Lauren) Conklin, Christie (Cody) Bilharz, and Michaela (Ryan Lansing) Conklin; and eight great-grandsons, with the ninth arriving this summer, Noah, Ryder, Parker, and Bennett Connolly, Camden and Emerson Rokes, Asher Conklin and baby due this summer, and Cruz Collins.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Conklin.
Memorials can be sent to the family or given to the Buchanan County Conservation Board, Cedar Valley Hospice, or First Presbyterian Church.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 30, 2020