INDEPENDENCE – Catherine E. "Betty" Baker, 94, of Winthrop passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center-East Campus in Independence, Iowa. A private family graveside service will be held at Fremont Cemetery in Winthrop, Iowa.
Catherine was born on January 19, 1926, to William F. Schweitzer and Lucinda (Sickles) Schweitzer of Winthrop. She attended school in nearby Lamont, Iowa, and graduated from Lamont High School in 1943. On November 18, 1945, Catherine was united in marriage to John Baker in Galena, Illinois. They made their home in Winthrop, where they farmed for many years. In 1981, John retired and they moved to Arizona, and later to Joplin, Missouri, in 2001. In 2005, they moved back to Winthrop to be home once again.
Catherine is survived by her children, Patricia Eaves of Humboldt, Texas, Ruth Swearinger of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Barbara Janss of Des Moines, Iowa, Donna Dick of Independence, Iowa, Roger (Robin) Baker of Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, and Lucinda (Gregg) Eschen of Dundee, Iowa; her grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy Gilson of Winthrop; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, Dale, Glen, Bill, John, and Bobby Schweitzer; her brothers-in-law, Bill and Frank Baker; and her sister-in-law, Lula Eloshey.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."
Catherine was born on January 19, 1926, to William F. Schweitzer and Lucinda (Sickles) Schweitzer of Winthrop. She attended school in nearby Lamont, Iowa, and graduated from Lamont High School in 1943. On November 18, 1945, Catherine was united in marriage to John Baker in Galena, Illinois. They made their home in Winthrop, where they farmed for many years. In 1981, John retired and they moved to Arizona, and later to Joplin, Missouri, in 2001. In 2005, they moved back to Winthrop to be home once again.
Catherine is survived by her children, Patricia Eaves of Humboldt, Texas, Ruth Swearinger of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Barbara Janss of Des Moines, Iowa, Donna Dick of Independence, Iowa, Roger (Robin) Baker of Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, and Lucinda (Gregg) Eschen of Dundee, Iowa; her grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy Gilson of Winthrop; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, Dale, Glen, Bill, John, and Bobby Schweitzer; her brothers-in-law, Bill and Frank Baker; and her sister-in-law, Lula Eloshey.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.