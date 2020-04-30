INDEPENDENCE – Charlene M. King, 89, of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, Iowa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date in Stacyville, Iowa.
The Reiff Family Center of Independence is assisting the family with arrangements.
Charlene was born on April 1, 1931, in Stacyville, Iowa, the daughter of Carl H. and Margaret G. (Gaffey) Brown. She was a 1949 graduate of Visitation High School in Stacyville. Following her graduation, she worked at the lumberyard there for three years, until she married Robert Ray Lorenzen in 1952. They moved throughout Iowa following Robert's job with the railroad. For a short time, they lived in Manchester, Iowa, where she worked as a substitute teacher. The couple later divorced in 1963.
In 1965, Charlene and her children made their home in Independence, Iowa. In 1966, she married Joe M. King. They continued to live in Independence, raised Charlene's children, and had a son together. She worked for the Pinicion Hotel during the 1970s and later as a cashier at the State Liquor Store, both in Independence.
Charlene is survived by her children, Cynthia Barenz, Independence, Randal (Lisa) Lorenzen, Independence, and David (Melissa Craig) King, Grandview, Missouri; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Becky) Brown, Stacyville, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, James Brown; a sister, Judith Wilko; and a brother-in-law, Dominic Wilko.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 30, 2020.