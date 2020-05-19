INDEPENDENCE – Longtime Independence, Iowa, resident Charles Craig Hoover, 68, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, from an embolic stroke at Unity Point Health, St. Luke's Living Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Reiff Family Center in Independence where friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Interment will take place at Circle Grove Cemetery in Walker, Iowa.
Memorials may be directed to Hoover Wesleyan Church in Walker, Iowa, or the American Legion, Independence.
Craig was born May 8, 1952, in Independence to Charles Raymond Hoover and Evelyn Julia (Franck) Hoover. He graduated from Independence High School in 1970. In December 1972, he married Mary Deborah Esch. They later divorced. Craig began his career at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works, where he spent the next 30 years. During his time with John Deere, he attended DeVry Institute in Chicago, graduating in 1987.
Craig is survived by his mother Evelyn of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his brother Jim (Shareefah) Hoover of Vancouver, Washington; his sister Tammy (Alan) Pink of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his son Barry Charles (Katie) Hoover of Independence, Iowa; and two grandchildren.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 19, 2020.