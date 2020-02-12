|
INDEPENDENCE – Charles R. Kimmerle, 54, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at White Funeral Home in Independence with Sharon Bainbridge officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at the funeral home.
Charles Kimmerle was born on March 19, 1965, in Independence, Iowa, the son of James Donald and Marjorie Louise (Gericke) Kimmerle. He graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1984. He served in the National Guard during high school and then, after graduation, transferred to the U.S. Army. On July 11, 1987, he and the former Maureen Shiela Postel were married in Winthrop, Iowa.
Mr. Kimmerle was a youth counselor for Four Oaks in Independence. He was formerly a member of the Buchanan County Fair Board.
Mr. Kimmerle is survived by his wife of 32 years, Maureen; a son, Drew M. (Jessica) Kimmerle of Independence; a daughter, Morgan (Gerald Pates) Kimmerle of Independence; four grandchildren; four brothers, Jim Kimmerle of Cedar Rapids, Tom Kimmerle of Independence, Gary (Sharon) Kimmerle of Marceline, Missouri, and Richard (Becky) Kimmerle of Prescott, Arizona; and a sister, Sandy (Larry) Hosford of Monticello, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bill Kimmerle; and a sister-in-law, Leona Kimmerle.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Feb. 12, 2020