|
|
INDEPENDENCE – Charles R. Zieser, 75, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away January 14, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center from complications of leukemia. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at River's Edge in Independence. Interment will be held privately at St. John's Cemetery at a later date.
Charles was born December 26, 1944, in Independence, Iowa, to Laverne and Mary (Kirsch) Zieser. After graduating from Independence High School in 1963, he farmed with his family prior to moving to Waterloo.
Charles was a big sports fan. He loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Minnesota Twins, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
He is survived by his children: David (Tammy) Zieser of Independence, Curtis (Sherry) Zieser of Rowley, Julie (Jim) Koch of South Elgin, Illinois, Tamera (Tom Hudson) Zieser of Waterloo, Emily (Brandon) Hodgin of Hudson, and Cheyenne Zieser and Jacob Zieser of Waterloo; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Dick (Peggy) Zieser of Rowley; and three sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Andy Koch.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jan. 20, 2020