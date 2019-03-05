Obituary



She was born on December 22, 1948 in Emmetsburg, the daughter of Carl D. and Mildred I. (Schultz) Meskimen. She attended the Waterloo Community Schools and graduated from Waterloo East High School. Through high school she worked for the Woolsworth store in Waterloo. On November 4, 1967 she married Jack L. Jones in Waterloo, and made their home in Independence. In the early 1970's they moved to Hazleton, and Charlotte worked for a short time at the Pamida store in Oelwein. She later worked for Swift Packing in Marshalltown, and Iowa Ham/Tyson's in Independence.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Jones, Independence; her children; Julie (Steve) Collet, Independence, Pamela Jones, Independence, and Kevin (Barb) Jones, Independence; her grandchildren: Shawna Pentecost, Randy Rasmussen, Chris Rasmussen, Hunter Trusty, Kyan Jones, and Lorraine Jones; a great grandson William Trusty; two sisters: Margaret (Martin) Smith, Urbandale, and Arlene Eilers, Waterloo; a brother, Glen Meskimen, Independence; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Mildred Meskimen; and two brothers: Lawrence and Ronald Meskimen.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday March 7, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Jesup, with Rev. Jacob Swenson officiating. Burial will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held one hour before services. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home is assisting with services.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to

