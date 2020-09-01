1/1
Cheryl A. (Hanna) Price
1947 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Cheryl A. Price, 73, of Rowley died on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Unity Point – St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 4, at Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. Burial will be at Rowley Cemetery, Rowley. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, at the funeral home.

Cheryl was born on March 9, 1947, in Oelwein, the daughter of Norman K. and Martha (Miller) Hanna. She attended St. John's Catholic School in Independence. On October 12, 1963, she married Thomas Trenton Price in Jesup, and they made their home in Independence. Together, they had four children. Cheryl enjoyed driving for their T & C Trucking Company, and together they drove throughout the United States.

Cheryl is survived by Thomas, her husband of 56 years, of Rowley; her children, Linda (Vern) Cornwell of Independence, Terry (Myra) Price of Rowley, and Curt (Kris) Price of Independence; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Aitkin of Morehead City, North Carolina, and Jeanette (Joe) Brown of Chino Valley, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Thomas Price; a brother-in-law, Bob Aitkin; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Yearous.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."


Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
