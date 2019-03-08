Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher David Bagley. View Sign

INDEPENDENCE – Christopher D. Bagley, 31, of Walker, was found in Cedar Rapids on March 1, 2019, after being missing for 76 days.

He was born on April 19, 1987 in Grafton, North Dakota, the son of Stewart M and Christine A. (Hogan) Bagley. He was raised in Manchester, and attended the Manchester Community Schools. In November of 2009 he met Courtney Lee Dryer in Manchester, they were later married on April 23, 2016 at Heartland Acres in Independence. They made their home in Walker. Chris spent several years working for Jason Smith Concrete, Alburnet, and later for DC Concrete in Cedar Rapids.

Chris enjoyed spending time outdoors. He often went camping, four wheeling, and kayaking with family and friends. He would often go to University of Iowa sporting events with his son, parents and siblings. His family was extremely important to him, and his children were his world.

He is survived by his wife, Courtney L. Bagley, Walker; his children, Mason and Sophia Bagley, Walker; his parents, Stewart and Christine Bagley, Independence; a sister, Lori (Aaron) Ruiz, Cedar Rapids; two brothers: Jonathan (Mandy Murry) Bagley, Monticello, and Timothy (Tiffannie) Bagley, Independence; his mother-in-law, Jeanne Wegner, Ryan; two sisters-in-law: Jennifer Hunt, Manchester, and Jamie Delahunt, Quasqueton; a brother-in-law, Robert (Kristina) Delahunt, Dundee; many niece and nephews; and his faithful best friend, Bruce Wayne the dog.

Chris is preceded in death by his grandparents, Malcom and Catherine Bagley, and Mark and Nadine Hogan; his grand parents-in-law, Robert and Donna Smock; step father-in-law, Charles Wegner; and a friend Junior Thibadeau.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday March 11, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Independence, with Rich Lynn officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Independence.

Memorials may be directed to the Chris Bagley Memorial Fund, c/o BankIowa, 230 1st Street East, Independence, IA 50644.

