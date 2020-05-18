OELWEIN – Clarence E. Williams, 89, of Oelwein, Iowa, formerly of rural Walker, Iowa, died on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home. Due to concerns for everyone's safety because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private visitation and graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Mr. Williams will be buried in Walker Cemetery in Walker, Iowa. Pastor Dennis Frank will officiate.
The family requests memorials be sent to Unity Point Hospice at 3731 University Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50701. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
Clarence was born on August 5, 1930, in Homer Township of Buchanan County, Iowa, the son of Earl Marvin and Lillian Kathryn (McCright) Williams. On December 25, 1949, he and the former Dorris Evelyn Gericke were married in Walker, Iowa. She preceded him in death in 1992. On October 18, 1997, he and the former Adele Esch were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein, Iowa. She preceded him in death in 2013. On April 30, 2014, he and the former Gwenith Verle Vandersee were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Gwen; two daughters; one son; seven stepchildren; eight grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents; a great-granddaughter; two brothers; two sisters-in-law; two sons-in-law; and one stepson-in-law.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 18, 2020.