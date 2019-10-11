|
WALKER – Cleveland (Buck) Morris, 84, of rural Walker, Iowa, died at his home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Walker United Methodist Church in Walker. Burial will be at a later date in Dunkard Cemetery in Midway, Iowa. Friends may call for visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, at the White Funeral Home in Independence.
Mr. Morris was born on January 4, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Cleveland Valentine and Mabel Irene (Beaty) Morris. He attended the Troy Mills, Iowa, schools. On June 3, 1967, he and the former Janice Kay Leary were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence.
Mr. Morris farmed with his family and then on his own. He also was a heavy equipment operator and engineer doing road construction. Mr. Morris was a member of the Walker United Methodist Church and the Walker Lions Club.
He enjoyed camping and hunting with his family.
Mr. Morris is survived by Janice, his wife of 52 years; one son, Charles Morris of Independence, Iowa; two daughters, Kay (Dan) Limkemann of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Peggy Morris of Troy Mills, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Shirley (Howard) Cole of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Wilma (Bud) Arnold of Paducah, Kentucky, and one sister-in-law, Martha Morris of Hiawatha, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Jacque Campbell, John Morris, and Raymond Morris.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 11, 2019