AURORA – Cody Kenneth Vande Voorde, 38, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on April 25, 2020, at his parents' home in rural Aurora, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cody was an organ donor and will be cremated. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Cody was born on April 8, 1982, in Independence, Iowa, to Greg and Brenda (Wright) Vande Voorde.
He is survived by his sons, Clayton and Warren Vande Voorde; his ex-wife, Amanda Vande Voorde; his parents; his sister, Caitlyn (Doug) Scherbring, Dundee, Iowa; his brother, Spenser (Whitney Honsbruch), Manchester, Iowa; two nieces; a nephew; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; a special friend, Angie Cook; and countless friends.
Please make donations in Cody's name to a memorial fund at Citizens State Bank, 101 Madison Street, P. Box 10, Winthrop, IA 50682 or by donating to his memorial Venmo account at https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2997481298198528542 for final expenses.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 30, 2020