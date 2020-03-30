|
WASILLA, Alaska – Coley C. Foster, 52, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home in Wasilla, Alaska. Services will be held at a later date.
Coley was born July 21, 1967, in Oelwein, Iowa, and graduated from Postville, Iowa, in 1985. He then joined the U.S. Army. Coley traveled all over the United States and abroad throughout his military career.
Coley received his bachelor's degree of applied science and business management and minor in aviation operations – and those are just a few of his education accomplishments. While in the service, he received the Army Achievement Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Air Medal from Operation Iraqi Freedom, to name just a few he received.
Coley moved to Alaska on June 16, 2008, and started to build tiny homes and work on the North Slope Alpine Camp. Coley retired from the U.S. Army on August 17, 2011, after serving 23 years. He started 907 Solar in June 2017, in Wasilla, Alaska, and was building his business with each day. Coley recently was on the TV shows Rescuing Alaska and Homestead Rescue, installing remote solar and battery power for clients on the shows.
Coley enjoyed gold mining, was an avid Steeler fan, loved flying drones and airplanes, playing Djing, karaoke, and Bingo. Coley never needed a bucket list. He had done everything he ever wanted to do. Coley lived life to the fullest. In traveling the world, he visited every state but Maine and Hawaii. He celebrated his 21st birthday at the Wall Concert live in Berlin in 1990. He even lived on a houseboat on the Mississippi River. Coley did it all.
Coley loved Jimmy Buffet and, in the words of a Parrot Head, "Some of it's magic and some of it's tragic but I had a good life." We are proud of the man he was, and he will always be in our hearts. Coley was a soldier, statesman, knightly gentleman, and all-around swell guy.
Coley is survived by his mother and stepfather, Betty and Ed Young, Waterville, Iowa; his father, Larry Foster, Sebring, Florida; three brothers, Chad (Heidi) Foster, Springfield, Missouri, Mark (Christy) Young, North Carolina, and Jerey Young, Wisconsin; five sisters, Callie (Jason Kahn) Courtney, Elgin, Minnesota, Casey (Eric Stone) Foster, Elgin, Iowa, Heather (Shannon) Hall, Florida, Kristi (Kirk) Reilinger, Oklahoma, and Hailie (Clint) Tennell, Waterville, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Angela Foster.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 30, 2020