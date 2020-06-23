Coley C. Foster
1967 - 2020
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WISCONSIN – Coley C. Foster, 52, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home in Wasilla, Alaska. A memorial will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bob's Bar, 229 E Blackhawk Avenue, Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.

Coley was born July 21, 1967, in Oelwein, Iowa.

To honor his love for Jimmy Buffet, wear your finest Parrot Head attire. Those gathered will honor his memory with a margarita toast.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
