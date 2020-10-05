1/1
Constance L. "Connie" Sorg
1951 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Constance "Connie" L. Sorg, 69, of Independence died on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her home in Independence following a long illness. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center is assisting the family with arrangements.

Connie was born on August 26, 1951, in Eldon, Iowa, the daughter of Alden C. and Wanda L. (Johnston) Baayen. She was a 1969 graduate of Cardinal High School in Eldon, Iowa. She attended the University of Northern Iowa and graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree from Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa. Shortly after graduating, Connie accepted a position in the Independence Community Schools as an elementary art teacher.

In 2005, she was awarded the honor of Teacher of the Year by the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce.

On July 22, 1978, she married Richard M. "Rick" Sorg at First Presbyterian Church in Independence.

She is survived by Rick, her husband of 42 years, of Independence; her children, Jake (Tara) Sorg, North Liberty, and Megan (Luke) Hartke, Grimes; two grandchildren; a brother, Craig (Sandy ) Baayen, Ottumwa; a sister-in-law, Susie (Shane) Bevans, Winthrop; and many nieces and nephews.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Mark Baayen; her father-in-law, Murray Sorg; her mother-in-law, Elva Sorg; and a brother-in-law, Randy Sorg .

In lieu of flowers, donations to may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N Michigan Avenue, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to Cedar Valley Hospice 801 1st Street E, Independence, IA 50644.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."


Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
